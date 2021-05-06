Ask 2: How do I get off a credit card offer list?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How do I get off a credit card offer list?

Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers can opt-out of receiving prescreened, unsolicited offers.

Consumers have the option to opt-out for five years or permanently.

The Federal Trade Commission instructs consumers wishing to opt-out for five years to call 1-888-567-8688 or visit www.optoutprescreen.com.

Consumers who wish to opt-out permanently can initiate their request online at www.optoutprescreen.com. The request will be completed upon the consumer returning a signed Permanent Opt-Out Election form.

