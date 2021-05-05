The basics of cutting the cord: Here’s how to look for affordable television streaming options

HOUSTON – Cable can cost hundreds of dollars a month with prices rising year after year, making more people decide to cut the cord.

“We were paying at least $200 and since we kinda went behind on our payments, we owed the company $400 to restart our service,” said Brandon Mora.

Mora’s dad lost his job during the pandemic, so they decided to check out other options for TV.

“It is not difficult at all,” said Mora.

Now, they watch YouTube TV and watch nearly 90 channels, including news and live sports.

“You just pay at least $65 a month, no extra fees, no equipment, no storage fees for your DVR,” said Mora.

To start, according to Techhive.com, your internet speed should be at least 15-megabits per second for each device running at the same time.

If you don’t have a Smart TV, you’ll want a streaming device and the most popular are Amazon’s Fire Stick, Roku Express or Google’s Chromecast.

Ad