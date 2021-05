PEARLAND – A man and a woman were injured after a shooting in Pearland Tuesday night, police said.

Pearland police responded to reports of a welfare concern in the 1900 block of Oak Top Drive around 7:16 p.m.

Police said a man and woman were found shot inside the home. They were both transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It’s not clear how the man and woman were shot or their relationship, but police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.