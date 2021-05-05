Here are a few deals to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo

HOUSTON – Today is Cinco de Mayo! Here are few deals to help you celebrate! The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza, but there will not be a quiz later.

Cholula is giving away “replacement burritos ” on May 5 to anyone using the code “burritodown” on the DoorDash app and online. Using the code will unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito.

Chili’s has $5 drink deals on some of their most popular margaritas and select draft imports.

Jose Cuervo might pay for your lunch or dinner. The tequila company is encouraging people to support local Mexican restaurants and says thanks to delivery drivers after a rough year.

Now through May 9, when you order food from a local Mexican restaurant for delivery and then tip the driver 20% or more, Jose Cuervo may pay the bill.

You have to tweet a photo of your receipt that includes the 20% tip along with the hashtag #TipsyForCinco to @josecuervo. Daily winners will be randomly selected and reimbursed for their food order via Venmo.