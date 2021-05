(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 News Director Dave Strickland was recognized and honored as a Houston Hero for his decades of work with Crime Stoppers of Houston.

The 2021 Houston Heroes Award Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Royal Sonesta Houston.

Honorees were recognized as those “who have given exemplary service to make Houston a safer place to live, work, learn, and play.”

