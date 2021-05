A train crash involving a tractor-trailer in Richmond, Texas, is seen from the air on May 5, 2021.

RICHMOND, Texas – Crews are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler was hit by a train in the Richmond area.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the semi-truck was crossing the tracks at 2nd Street when a train crashed into it, causing the trailer to split.

Police said the trailer appeared to be filled with cases of bottled water. No injuries were reported.

Officials said 2nd Street at the railroad tracks is closed while crews work to clear the accident.

An 18-wheeler was split in half when it was hit by a train in the Richmond area. (Richmond PD)

