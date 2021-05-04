Texas City issues shelter-in-place order for residents after industrial alarm

Texas City – Officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for Texas City residents after an industrial alarm.

The shelter-in-place order was issued to residents who specifically live near 5th Ave S to Texas Ave between 14th and 34th St.

Authorities are asking residents to go indoors, turn off air conditioning units and to close all windows, and continue to monitor social media for updates.

At this moment we are experiencing an industrial alarm from the industrial sector. Texas City is calling for a shelter... Posted by City of Texas City on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.