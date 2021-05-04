Texas-based foundation presents Purple Heart recipient with new home

HOUSTON – The music was loud, and the food was made to hit the spot, but a get-together in Fulshear in Fort Bend County wasn’t just any celebration, it was a gathering to honor a hero.

Ken Bowen was severely wounded by a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2009.

“My humvee ran over a landmine and received third-degree burns over half my body,” recalled the Purple Heart recipient. “I was the only survivor out of the humvee.”

On Monday, the Texas-based non-profit Military Warriors Support Foundation awarded Bowen with his very own home.

Bowen lives in Virginia, but Military Warriors have provided nearly 40 mortgage-free homes in the Houston area since 2007.

“These heroes provide us the freedom that we have,” said the foundation’s CEO & founder (ret.) Lt. Gen. Leroy Sisco. “You know that, and I know that, and we can’t ever forget it.”

Bowen is excited about his new home.

“My room’s kind of picked out,” he said. “I like to write, so I’ve got a writing room and I’ve got my books set up, and I’ve got a nice desk in there so it’s beautiful.”