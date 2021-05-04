Hundreds of cruise ship crew members get vaccinated in Galveston ahead of anticipated cruising ban lift

GALVESTON, Texas – There are 300 crew members between the two carnival cruise ships, the Carnival Vista and the Carnival Breeze currently docked at the Port of Galveston, all agreed to be vaccinated. Carnival officials say it’s an important part of the process to get sailing again.

“I tell ya, it’s time to cruise again so let’s get going,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown.

Brown was in good company Monday with Port of Galveston officials, business owners and the CEO of Carnival Cruise Lines, Christine Duffy who applauded the efforts to resume cruising.

With the help of the University of Texas Medical Branch, 100% of cruise ship staff members currently on board are being vaccinated, that included the captain of the Carnival Vista, Salvatore Mangraviti.

Duffy said they’ve been working on safety practices for months, and it seems to be helping to persuade the CDC to lift the ban on cruises that extends until the fall.

“The good news is CDC has begun to provide the industry with more specific guidance that does give us a path where we could resume sailing by July,” Duffy said.

Once cruising resumes, guests will also be required to be vaccinated and show proof. Both staff and guests will undergo COVID-19 testing as well.

“I miss our guests and I miss the smiles on all of their faces,” said one crew member from the Philippines named James.