3 delicious freebies you can score today

HOUSTON – Put on your stretchy pants and leave your wallet at home. Here are three delicious freebies you can score today.

Taco Bell Free Crunchy Taco

Taco Bell is giving away one free crunchy taco to all customers on May 4. No purchase is necessary. The chain picked today because the moon will resemble a taco.

Taco Bell is calling it the “Taco Moon,” and planning to hand out more free crunchy tacos than it has ever given away in a single day.

You can get yours through the app or online here.

Chipotle Free BOGO Entree

Chipotle is bringing back its popular trivia game for Cinco de Mayo.

There are 250,000 buy-one-get-one-free coupon codes up for grabs for the IQ game that kicked off Monday. It’s a five day contest with 500,000 prizes given out each day.