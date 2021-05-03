Spring business hasn’t received mail in 3 months

SPRING, Texas – A business in Spring fears it’s losing clientele because it hasn’t received any mail in three months.

Dr. Kevin R. Smith is a facial plastic surgeon and ear nose and throat doctor. Patients mail in CAT scans from all over the country in hopes Dr. Smith can cure their chronic migraines.

Dr. Smith said his business hasn’t received CT scans or any other mail in three months.

“So when I don’t get these scans, I’m frantic wondering whose thinking that I don’t care, I haven’t looked at it, I’m so busy,” he said.

The migraine specialist relocated his business, the Smith Center, from River Oaks to Spring in February for a bigger office and to expand his clientele.

Office manager Anna Giron said she contacted companies and patients prior to the move with their new address.

“It is crucial that we receive our mail,” Giron said. “We’re a doctor’s office.”

She’s even filled out a change of address form and hold mail forms with the USPS several times.

