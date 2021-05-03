Cloudy icon
Search underway for U.S. Air Force member who went missing near Surfside Beach, Coast Guard says

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas – The Coast Guard continues the search for a U.S. Air Force member who disappeared near Surfside Beach Sunday.

Crews have been out for hours trying to find Elijah Posada, 22.

Coast Guard members said Posada was swimming approximately 100 feet from shore when an individual reported seeing him being pulled by a rip current.

Boat and helicopter crews were dispatched to search the area.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

