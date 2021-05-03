LIST: Memorial Hermann now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Houston area

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann announced that several of its hospitals are now offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations across the Houston area.

The hospital is offering first- and second-dose walk-ins at selected locations for people 16 years and older. Memorial Hermann locations administering the Moderna vaccine will only vaccinate people 18 years or older.

According to a release, teens 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here are the following Memorial Hermann locations administering the vaccine:

For up-to-date location information, details and directions visit, click here or call the Memorial Hermann COVID-19 Vaccine Helpline at 833-772-2864.