How to save money on meat despite rising prices

HOUSTON – Dining out or eating at home, no one can escape the higher price of meat these days. It’s not just beef, chicken and pork also costs significantly more now than they did this same time last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says we are paying about a dollar more per pound for ribeye than this same time last year. And it’s not over. The price of beef, chicken, and pork are all expected to rise even higher this year.

Why are meat prices higher?

The cost for crops like corn and soybean that ranchers use to feed their cattle and farmers use to feed chickens are up.

Fuel and transportation prices to transport the cattle and products are more expensive.

Export demand has remained strong for pigs. China continues to import U.S. pork, contributing to high prices.

Poultry plants are struggling to find workers.

When restaurants on the west and east coasts open up 100%, the demand will increase even more.

How to save

One of the best-kept secrets to saving is right down the road. This is not an ad for Joe V’s Smart Shop, but if you have never been to check out their prices, you should. The stores are owned by HEB. They are low-cost club-like stores that don’t require a membership. They deal in volume to keep prices about 10 to 15% lower than regular retail stores.

“This concept is experiencing the greatest growth of any of our concepts,” said Joe V’s Lisa Helfman. “And it’s because people are smart shopping and they want to be able to stretch their dollar.”

Joe V’s offers $20 meat bundle packs that add even more value. Each bundle contains 10 or more pounds of meat for $20. Purchased separately, all of the meat in the pack would cost almost twice that amount.