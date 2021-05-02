Houston Newsmakers: James A. Baker III story headlines Barbara Bush Celebration of Reading

HOUSTON – It’s entitled “The Man who Ran Washington, The Life and Times of James A. Baker III,” co-written by Peter Baker (no relation) and Susan Glasser. They and their book were one of the headliners at this year’s Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Celebration of Reading. They wrote that one of his unique qualities was his sense of loyalty to the party.

“Even if he had battles with conservatives within his own party he stuck with the party,” said Peter Baker, who, along with his wife Susan Glasser, wrote the book after seven years of research and interviews. James Baker was not a fan of former President Trump but voted for him anyway. “I’m still a Republican no matter what, even if my party has left me,” Baker said.

The times and the politics were different

Susan Glasser said Baker was unique for his time but was keenly aware of the measurement of success. “The incentives in politics was the reward system in that you weren’t winning office and then expected to sit there and yack about it on TV,” she said. “You actually had to have a record to run on.”

