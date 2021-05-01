Woman being transported dies after ambulance she was in gets hit by driver who ran red light, authorities say

One woman is dead and other people are injured after an accident involving an ambulance in northwest Harris County.

The accident happened around 11:13 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Cypresswood Drive at TC Jester, according to authorities.

Harris County deputies said an 80-year-old woman was being transported by private ambulance for a non-emergency when another driver heading southbound ran a red light at the intersection and hit the ambulance.

Deputies said the crash caused the ambulance to roll over and land on its back wheels. The other vehicle ended up in the wood line, deputies said.

According to authorities, the woman, back attendant and driver of the ambulance had to be transported to a hospital via ambulance, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other people in the ambulance is unclear.

The passenger of the striking vehicle was also transported via ambulance in unknown condition, deputies said. The driver of that vehicle had to be extricated out and was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to learn more about the accident.