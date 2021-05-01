MS 150 canceled due to weather, organizers announce

HOUSTON – Organizers have announced that the Texas MS 150 event has been canceled for Saturday due to the inclement weather.

According to the announcement, the decision was difficult but in the best interest of safety for the riders.

A statement released by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said:

“We monitored the weather forecast through the night, but the heavy rain, flash flood warnings and the advisement our teams on the ground deemed this an unsafe ride and safety is our top priority for everyone connected to Bike MS. While this is immensely disappointing and we understand the desire to ride, we strongly discourage riding the route on your own. While the weather has impacted our plans, we will not let it hinder our commitment to end MS! When you participate in Bike MS, you are changing the lives of people affected by MS.”

For more information visit the National MS Society website.