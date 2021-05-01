MS-13 gang member who murdered Houston teen sentenced to life in prison

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, a.k.a “Terror” was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a Houston teen.

HOUSTON – An MS-13 gang member convicted of capital murder in the 2016 death of a Houston teen has been sentenced to life in prison.

Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, a.k.a “Terror” and several other MS-13 gang members lured then 16-year-old Estuar Quinonez out to Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on June 13, 2016, according to a news release.

Prosecutors said Herrera-Hernandez called gang leaders in El Salvador to get permission to kill Quinonez. After receiving permission, Herrera-Hernandez arranged to have several other gang members hide in the surrounding area while two other members picked up Quinonez.

While Quinonez sat on a park bench, Herrera-Hernandez and the other gang members ambushed the 16-year-old and started “shooting at him, hitting him in the head,” according to the release.

According to the release, all the gang members, including Herrera-Hernandez, fired at the teen.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the county is working to eliminate this gang.