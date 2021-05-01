Montrose neighbors concerned over ‘abandoned’ property’s ‘unlivable’ conditions

Several Montrose neighbors are concerned over a property that appears to have been unattended for more than a year.

Nearby residents of the property said there is growing concern over health and safety issues for the surrounding neighbors and the unknown residents who started to utilize the seemingly abandoned home.

“It needs to be torn down. It’s a health hazard,” said Jake Mase, a neighbor who lives next to the property in question.

On the 1500 block of Westheimer in Montrose sits a home whose front door is visibly plastered with violation notices.

“It’s not healthy for the neighborhood. It’s not healthy for the people living there,” said Larry Carbo, another neighbor.

The seemingly unattended property caught the attention of surrounding neighbors more than a year ago. It’s become a sore sight and subject.

“I think the main issue is that it’s been going on for about a year now, and it’s just been progressively worse,” Mase said.

Ad

Carbo said at his home, he has a front seat to the dilapidated property.