2 deputies fired after viral social media videos exposed ‘serious policy violations’ while on-duty

Two Harris County deputies are no longer with the department after separate internal investigations found they committed “serious policy violations.”

Deputy Eric Sanchez was fired on April 8 while Deputy Bert Dillow was terminated on April 28, according to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In both cases, the actions of the deputies were scrutinized following viral videos posted on social media that showed the encounters with motorists, one of which was a minor.

According to the release, Dillow was terminated for a “use-of-force incident involving a juvenile male.”

The Internal Affairs Division investigation began on March 29, and Dillow was placed on administrative leave on April 1.

After reviewing the findings, the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Discipline Committee found that Dillow violated the following policies: “conduct prohibited, de-escalation and response to resistance (use of force) and reports.”

Ad

Dillow, who was assigned to patrol, began working with the sheriff’s office in September 2018.

In the second incident, the department launched an investigation into Sanchez’s actions on Feb. 22. The following day he was placed on administrative duty.