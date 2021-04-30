Watch: President Biden picks dandelion for first lady Jill Biden

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden picked a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walked to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on Thursday in Washington, DC.
President Biden, 78, and Jill Biden, 69, married on June 17, 1977. This year the couple will celebrate 44 years of marriage.
Biden and the first lady spent the day in Georgia to commemorate the first 100 days in office and to visit former President Jimmy Carter.
Here are some of the social media posts about the moment:
Showing the world how to keep a marriage strong and solid. By never forgetting to show your spouse every day how much you love them.— Sugar Bush (@Tiedyed_Moose) April 29, 2021