Watch: President Biden picks dandelion for first lady Jill Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden picks a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on April 29, 2021 in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON – President Joe Biden picked a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walked to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on Thursday in Washington, DC.

President Biden, 78, and Jill Biden, 69, married on June 17, 1977. This year the couple will celebrate 44 years of marriage.

Biden and the first lady spent the day in Georgia to commemorate the first 100 days in office and to visit former President Jimmy Carter.

U.S. President Joe Biden picks a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on April 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (2021 Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden picks a dandelion for first lady Jill Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on April 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (2021 Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden holds a dandelion picked by U.S. President Joe Biden as they walk to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on April 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (2021 Getty Images)

Here are some of the social media posts about the moment: