‘This has to stop’: Family of man killed while in police custody in 2010 still fighting for justice

HOUSTON – Harris County reached a settlement with the family of a man killed in law enforcement custody more than a decade ago.

The family of Jamail Amron said no amount of money would bring their son back or equate to justice.

On Thursday, the county announced it had reached an undisclosed settlement with the family for the 2010 death of 23-year-old Jamail.

“In 2010 Jamal Amron died handcuffed and under the foot of a Harris County Constable,” read a Tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “The facts of his case were eerily similar to George Floyd’s.”

Jamail died in the parking lot of a Burger King on East Cypresswood Drive in Spring on Sept. 30, 2010. Amron was handcuffed and in the custody of Harris County Pct. 4 deputies. Ali Amron, Jamial’s father, said his son was the one who called 911 that night for help.

“He had some sort of cocaine in his body that night and he didn’t feel good. He called 911 himself,” said Ali. “He asked for help, and this is how his help came.”

Ali said his son was injected with a drug by paramedics, who tried to put Jamail in an ambulance. Ali said his son refused and tried to get a restaurant worker at the drive-thru restaurant to call for help on his behalf. That’s when Ali said the deputy threatened his son and had Jamil on the ground face up.

“Jamail was shaking on the ground. The officer put his foot in his face for three to five minutes. Jamail suffocated on his own vomit,” Ali said with tears streaming from his eyes.

