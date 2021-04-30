Officials searching for missing woman last seen in NW Houston

Christine Cloud, a 48-year-old woman who had been recuperating from recent heart surgery, went missing in Houston on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

HOUSTON – A 48-year-old woman who had been recuperating from recent heart surgery went missing in Houston on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Investigators said Christine Cloud had been staying with a relative and was last seen in northwest Houston. She had left the home to go walking for exercise, and she hasn’t been located since.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Cloud is 5-foot-1-inches, about 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde and gray hair. She also has a scar on her chest from the surgery and was last seen wearing jeans, and green or dark-colored sweater, or a long-sleeved shirt.

If you have seen her or know of her current whereabouts, officials ask you to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.