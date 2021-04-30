Man arrested, charged after argument turns fatal in southwest Houston, police say

Zechariah Arrieyion Thompson, 23, was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened on April 21 around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot of a Symphony Inn & Suites motel near the off the Southwest Freeway feeder and Wilcrest Drive, police said.

Investigators said the victim, 36-year-old James Avery, had been seen yelling and acting erratically in the parking lot when a man identified as 23-year-old Zechariah Arrieyion Thompson exited his vehicle and approached Avery.

Police said the two got into a physical altercation and Thompson fired at Avery. When police arrived, they said they found Avery unresponsive in the parking lot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Surveillance images showed Thompson at the scene and after a week of searching for him, police were able to locate Thompson and charge him with murder in connection with the crime.