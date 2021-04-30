Mostly Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Human smuggling happening at home in southwest Houston, KPRC 2 sources say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
Houston police
,
police
,
human smuggling
Southwest Houston home on Chessington
Southwest Houston home on Chessington (HPD)

HOUSTON – A heavy Houston police presence was outside a southwest Houston home Friday where human smuggling was happening, multiple sources tell KPRC 2.

The home is in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive at South Kensington Drive.

Houston police at home on Chessington on April 30, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A media briefing is expected to take place sometime Friday.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will share details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: