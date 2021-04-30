Human smuggling happening at home in southwest Houston, KPRC 2 sources say

HOUSTON – A heavy Houston police presence was outside a southwest Houston home Friday where human smuggling was happening, multiple sources tell KPRC 2.

The home is in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive at South Kensington Drive.

Houston police at home on Chessington on April 30, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HPD Commanders and PIO at 12200 Chessington Drive after dozens of persons found inside a residence. Incident initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling. Media briefing expected in about an hour. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uNyKoYy00n — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2021

A media briefing is expected to take place sometime Friday.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will share details as they become available.