Driver crashes into Pearland home, kills family’s dog

PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland family is left with quite the mess after they said a vehicle crashed into their home on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s just surreal,” said homeowner Luke Hershberger. “There’s really no way to describe it.”

Hershberger said the black Ford Mustang ended up inside his master bedroom on Lakeway Lane.

“I couldn’t even really speak. I couldn’t put a sentence together,” Hershberger said. “I was just so shocked and everyone was just like grabbing me by the shoulders like, are your girls ok? Is there anyone else in the house?”

He was the only person inside the home at the time. Hershberger said he jumped from the window as he saw the vehicle coming through the neighbor’s backyard.

“I land face first on our living room floor and as I land I just hear the whole house explode,” Hershberger said.

Two men then climbed out of the window of the vehicle, he said.

“They had some cuts, bruises, scrapes on them but the fact that they were able to walk away from this is just incredible,” Hershberger said.