Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case asks judge to dismiss indictment

New details have risen in the Vanessa Guillen murder case. It’s been more than a year since the Houston soldier disappeared from Fort Hood and her body was found two months later.

And now, the only surviving suspect in Guillen’s disappearance and killing is asking for her indictment to be thrown out.

Cicily Aguilar is accused of helping dismember and hide Guillen’s body.

Attorneys for the 22-year-old claim her charges for conspiracy to destroy records, documents, or other evidence lack specificity. Aguilar was the girlfriend of the main suspect in this case, 20-year-old Aaron Robinson.

Robinson, an Army specialist, was killed himself after being named a person of interest in Guillen’s murder. Aguilar was indicted back in July of 2020 for her alleged role in Guillen’s death. In March, she asked a federal judge to toss her confession, saying it was taken illegally.

Aguilar has been charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy evidence and two counts of destroying evidence. She is in custody pending trial.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine.