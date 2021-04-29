Pearland couple says they’re lucky to be alive after being attacked by burglar with a hammer

PEARLAND – One Pearland couple said they are lucky to be alive and on the road to recovery after a burglar threw a cinderblock at their home and began to attack them with a hammer.

“It seemed so surreal. I don’t even remember time going by,” homeowner David DeHoyos said.

David and Lisa DeHoyos said it is frankly a miracle they are alive to tell their story.

On April 17, Pearland police said the suspect, whom they believe to be 32-year-old Robert Herbert Jr., threw a cinderblock at the Dehoyos’ backdoor and continued inside, grabbing a hammer, destroying the home, and stealing.

“It was a typical Saturday night. We were both going to bed,” David said. “I heard a commotion downstairs. I saw that he (the intruder) had a hammer. He was beating on our walls and ceiling.”

David said he confronted the intruder and tried to stop him from destroying their home.

“We struggled. We were chest to chest,” David said.

Lisa said she came downstairs and tried to help. She said at one point, she even got in between David and the intruder.