Mother charged after firing shots into daycare after argument with employee, police say

MEMPHIS – A mother from Memphis, Tennesse has been charged after police say she fired a gun into a daycare following an argument with an employee on Tuesday, according to NBC 4.

Police said the woman arrived to pick up her child at the daycare when she got into an altercation with an employee over payments. Moments later, NBC 4 said the mother allegedly shot the building’s front window out.

The woman was later identified by police as Daija Taylor, aka Daija Williams.

NBC 4 said a warrant has since been issued for Taylor. She’s facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 63 counts of reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony charge.

La Petite Academy released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“Everyone is safe as the authorities are investigating an unprecedented situation early this afternoon involving a shot being fired into the front door. A parent became confrontational and verbally abusive during a discussion about her family not meeting attendance requirements to stay enrolled. Just after exiting the building, she came back and shot at the front door from the sidewalk. Thankfully no one was injured. Our staff immediately enacted our emergency protocols.”