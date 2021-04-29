‘I can do a whole lot of good’: Congressman Troy Nehls has brief exchange with Pres. Biden after joint address to Congress

While President Joe Biden was exiting the stage from delivering his first address to Congress on Wednesday night, a Houston-area congressman stopped him for a quick exchange.

Newly-elected congressman Sheriff Troy Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County, offered to help the president with criminal justice reform during a short exchange.

Congressman Nehls touted that he led the sheriff’s office in one of the most diverse counties in the United States.

“I’m a sheriff from Texas, the most diverse county in the entire country, Fort Bend County, and I want to help with the criminal justice reform. I want to be a part of it. It’s needed,” Nehls could be heard saying to the president.

Biden responded by saying he would “reach out” to the sheriff.