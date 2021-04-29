Houston Texans send 6 local vaccinated teachers to NFL draft in Cleveland

Houston Texans selected six fully vaccinated teachers to receive a free trip to the NFL Draft in Cleveland, the team announced earlier this month.

Houston Texans selected six fully vaccinated teachers to receive a free trip to the NFL Draft in Cleveland, the team announced.

Dubbed the 2021 Houston Texans Inner Circle, the winners were Corey of Beta Academy, Susie of La Grange High School, LeAnn of the University of St. Thomas - Houston, Tim of South Houston High School, Stephanie of Berry Elementary, and Earnest of Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green Junior School.

According to the website, the inner circle is comprised of Texas season ticket holders who selected the recipients out of hundreds of nominations.

Each person shared what it meant to be a teacher and to be a Texans fan.

“I have only been teaching for a year and it has given me much fulfillment. I have seen the impact I have made on so many in such a short time. I teach high school students readiness for college. I enjoy watching the students grow into young adults,” Corey said.

He also said it was an honor to present Houston and share this experience with one of his best friends since elementary school.

Ad

“Being a teacher means to me to always be a life-long learner, a listener, a role model, creative, a multi-tasker I never knew I was capable of being, and flexible when lessons don’t go the way I planned,” Stephanie said.

Tim said: “Being a teacher gives me the opportunity to work with really cool students every day. In our classroom, we learn together and I like to think I inspire young people in creative ways. I challenge students to think independently and be better citizens.”