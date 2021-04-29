Harris County Clerk’s Office to resume in-person transactions starting Monday

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk’s Office will re-open to the public starting Monday, May 3.

“Our office has been given the green light to be able to provide additional in-person services that until now were being offered only online or by phone,” said Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Customers who need certified copies or need to file other documents in person can make an appointment at our downtown office.”

Appointments for the Civil and Probate departments located at 201 Caroline Street will be available on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments for the Public Records department will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Last month, we fully opened our Personal Records and Real Property departments, so customers no longer need an appointment to apply for a marriage license, DBA, or file real property documents,” added Hudspeth. “As we continue to expand our services, we are doing all we can to make sure our clients can access what they need. Face coverings and social distancing are still required when visiting our office.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.cclerk.hctx.net/Applications/AppointmentBooking.