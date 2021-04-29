Galveston City Councilman E.R. Johnson dies at age 56

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston City Councilman E.R. Johnson, of District 1, died Wednesday morning after being hospitalized in early April. He was 56.

Johnson was elected to the Galveston City Council in November and was a long-time community leader. He was also the pastor of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and owned of E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston.

“On behalf of the City of Galveston and City Council, I would like to extend our sympathies and condolences to Reverend Johnson’s family upon his passing today,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. “Reverend Johnson represented the desire to see our community progress and always fostered the idea that we are a Brotherhood where all citizens have a voice. He epitomized the thought that we have not arrived until all of us have arrived. He will be missed and the best way to honor him is to continue the spirit that he brought to everything he did.”

“Rev. Johnson was a fine man who served the Lord and his community with love and respect. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with him,” said City Manager Brian Maxwell.