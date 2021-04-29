Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison for public corruption

Ex-superintendent of New Caney ISD, Kenn Franklin, pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant.

NEW CANEY, Texas – The former New Caney Independent School District superintendent was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for public corruption.

Kenn Franklin pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant.

Franklin served as the New Caney ISD superintendent for 12 years before resigning on Nov. 16, 2020, while pending criminal investigation.

The Texas Rangers and the New Caney ISD Police Department investigated his criminal activity. The investigation revealed that Franklin submitted fictitious travel expense vouchers approximately 25 times during 2019 and 2020. Investigators were able to prove that Franklin fraudulently claimed at least $5,600 in reimbursement for travel, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the travel vouchers were mostly for trips to Waco, Austin and San Antonio for various meetings that Franklin simply did not attend.