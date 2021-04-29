BoringButRadical: Ted Cruz responds to #SleepyTed kerfluffle and these are all the memes you may have missed so far in the internet melee over Biden’s speech

Republican U.S. Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Jim Risch (R-ID) listen to President Joe Biden as he delivers a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America’s economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON – Perhaps the biggest thing to come out of last night’s address to Congress from President Joe Biden was those in the audience, and, in particular, Ted Cruz.

Was the Texas senator falling asleep?

As the camera turned to Cruz more than an hour into Biden’s speech, Cruz shut his eyes and then they opened with a start.

The internet, to put it mildly, went nuts. See below for the memes, people. The memes...

Cruz, apparently seeing Twitter light up with memes and other responses with hashtags like #SleepyTedCruz #SleepyTed #SleepyCruz #TedSnuz, posted this message on Thursday morning, “Kamala and Nancy agree #BoringButRadical,” showing the vice president and house speaker with their eyes closed. Scroll below to see some of the social media messages pointing out the moment on live TV.

