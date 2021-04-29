BoringButRadical: Ted Cruz responds to #SleepyTed kerfluffle and these are all the memes you may have missed so far in the internet melee over Biden’s speech

HOUSTON – Perhaps the biggest thing to come out of last night’s address to Congress from President Joe Biden was those in the audience, and, in particular, Ted Cruz.
RELATED: Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs
Was the Texas senator falling asleep?
As the camera turned to Cruz more than an hour into Biden’s speech, Cruz shut his eyes and then they opened with a start.
The internet, to put it mildly, went nuts. See below for the memes, people. The memes...
Cruz, apparently seeing Twitter light up with memes and other responses with hashtags like #SleepyTedCruz #SleepyTed #SleepyCruz #TedSnuz, posted this message on Thursday morning, “Kamala and Nancy agree #BoringButRadical,” showing the vice president and house speaker with their eyes closed. Scroll below to see some of the social media messages pointing out the moment on live TV.
Kamala & Nancy agree....#BoringButRadical https://t.co/1KPcuMhkLT— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2021
The most radical line from Joe Biden was, "We the People is the government."— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 29, 2021
No Joe, you seriously misunderstand the Constitution. "We the People" is not the government.
"We the People" is the people who are in charge of the government, whose liberty Biden is stripping away. pic.twitter.com/ztwfzOoBSj