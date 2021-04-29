Ask 2: Are ‘swangas’ rims with the spikes poking out illegal?

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Terrence Ecko asks, “Are swangas, rims with spikes poking out, illegal?”

Answer: For a little background information, these cars were built on Houston’s hip-hop culture and even star in Houston rap music videos, but are you breaking the law when driving a car with these exaggerated rims?

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the Texas Department of Public Safety, passenger cars cannot be wider than eight feet. Your car width along with any accessory, including your rims, can’t exceed this measurement.

@elonmusk

If you’re planning for a Texas edition $tsla

Best come out with free WiFi emitting, perpetual energy, spinning, #swangas pic.twitter.com/BYo01oI97i — Coin Observatory (@CoinOBS) April 6, 2021

So if you got some extreme “swanga” action going on your candy-painted slab, it’s most likely illegal. A good rule of thumb: if your rims extend past your side mirrors, you may be breaking the law.

Ad