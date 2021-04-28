ACLU calls on Biden administration to shutdown ICE detention facilities, including 6 in Texas

HOUSTON – Harris County’s top law enforcement officer is leaving his post and headed to the nation’s Capital.

“I’m excited for him. This is another opportunity for him to write a new chapter in his life and career,” said Adrian Garcia, Precinct 2 Commissioner.

On Tuesday, President Biden nominated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to be an Assistant Secretary to Homeland Security. He will serve as the director of ICE.

“He has a large task ahead of him,” said Andre Segura, ACLU Texas Legal Director.

On Wednesday, the organization called on the Biden administration to shut down 39 ice detention facilities, including six in Texas.

1. Bluebonnet Detention Facility, Texas

2. El Valle Detention Center, Texas

3. T. Don Hutto Residential Center, Texas