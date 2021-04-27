Fort Bend ISD board announces next steps in nationwide search for new superintendent

RICHMOND, Texas – The Fort Bend Independent School District’s Board of Trustees announced the next steps in their nationwide search for a new superintendent during a board meeting Monday.

The board also approved the search timeline that shows a lone finalist for the job would be announced during the week of June 21 with expectations that the new superintendent will join the district full-time in August.

The board confirmed Dr. Charles Dupre’s official resignation from the district will be effective August 31, 2021, with his last day in the district set for June 10, 2021.

In addition, Deputy Superintendent Diana Sayavedra will serve as the acting superintendent on June 11.

“On behalf of the entire district, the Board of Trustees and I express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Dupre for his 19 years of service to FBISD, and especially the last eight as our superintendent,” said FBISD Board President Addie Heyliger. “He has led us through many challenges and together we have all grown to make the District stronger.”

“We are confident that Ms. Sayavedra has demonstrated all of the leadership qualities and skills needed to serve as Acting Superintendent while the search for a new leader continues,” Heyliger said. “Her vast knowledge of the inner workings of the District will be key to the important work that occurs during the summer months to prepare for the next school year.”

For more information on the search process and the timeline, go to fortbendisd.com/superintendentsearch.