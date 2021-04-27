Chase ends in fiery crash after suspect slams into pole in northeast Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – A chase ended in a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon after deputies say the suspect crashed into a pole in a stolen vehicle.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 4800 block of N. McCarty.
The suspect died as a result of the crash, deputies said.
It’s not clear what prompted deputies to start chasing the vehicle. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
