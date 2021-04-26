VIDEO: Do you recognize these suspects involved in Heights home invasion?

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for a home invasion in the Heights that was caught on camera.

Investigators said on Saturday, March 20, at around 11:55 p.m., the victims were sleeping inside their home in the 400 block of E. 26th St.

Police said the victims said they heard something at their door. At the time, they didn’t realize that a man had forced himself inside by kicking the door open. Investigators said three armed men then entered the home and forced the victims to get on the ground. The suspects then searched through the house and removed valuables and weapons, police said.

Officers said the suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Fusion.

These are the suspects’ description, as shared by Houston police:

Suspect #1: White or Hispanic male, young, medium built, clean-shaven, unknown hair, unknown height, black hoodie, white-washed blue jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, around 20 to 30 years of age, medium built, was wearing a Gucci mask at the time, long braids with blonde tips, unknown height or weight, black shirt, and maroon pants.