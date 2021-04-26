Shots fired after man rams into police vehicle during high-speed chase in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA – Police fired shots at a suspect Monday afternoon after they say he rammed his vehicle into a police unit during a high-speed chase.

Pasadena police said the chase started after an officer witnessed the suspect hit a vehicle and attempt to flee the scene.

The officer pursued the suspect for a short time before he rammed his vehicle into the officer’s vehicle, Pasadena police say.

The officer then fired shots at the suspect, but he was not injured. The suspect continued to flee the scene until he was caught and arrested at 13th and Center Street in Deer Park, police said.

The suspect also hit several other vehicles during the chase, police confirmed.

Officers said the suspect was under the influence and had to be transported to the hospital.