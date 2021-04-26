Houston Rockets’ John Wall likely done for the season

Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Houston Rockets announced on Monday evening that point guard John Wall will likely miss the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season with a right hamstring strain.

According to the team, the injury happened during the Rockets’ game against the LA Clippers on April 23.

In his first year with the Rockets after coming over from Washington in the Russell Westbrook trade, Wall emerged as a leader of a young Rockets squad. Coming off devastating heel and Achilles injuries, Wall hadn’t played a game since December of 2018 before this season. But this year, in 40 games, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

The Rockets currently have 11 games remaining in their 2020-21 season with a league-worst 15-46 record.