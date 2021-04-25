65-year-old man hit, killed while walking home from gas station in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 65-year-old man was fatally struck while walking home from the gas station in northeast Harris County Saturday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m., investigators said. Deputies said the area where it happened, North Lake Houston Parkway near Greensbrook Garden Drive, was poorly lit.

The 65-year-old was hit while he was crossing the street and he died at the scene, investigators said.

Deputies said the driver waited for deputies to arrive. There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.