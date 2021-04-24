Texas restocking thousands of catfish at 4 Houston-area neighborhood fishing lakes

The Texas Parks and Wildlife are stocking thousands of catfish at four Houston-area fishing lakes, the department announced in a press release.

Across Texas, families can enjoy 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth and two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas. There are also lakes in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

The program allows families and friends to stay close to home, enjoy time outdoors, and a chance to reel in a catfish.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

Ad

According to the press release, each of the lakes will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October – with a brief pause during the heat of August.

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, restrooms, lighting, and other recreational amenities, in addition to fishing.

All anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day without a minimum length limit. At some locations, cleaning tables are available nearby to make it easy for families to clean their catch.

Children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license is required for all adults who fish. Fishing licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access.