Houston Health Department will allow walk-ins at all vaccination sites starting Monday

HOUSTON – If you have not been able to get an appointment to get your vaccine, now is your chance to get one at your convenience.

The Houston Health Department announced Saturday that it is now accepting walk-ins at all COVID-19 vaccination sites, some of which will have extended hours starting Monday.

According to a news release, vaccinations are available for people ages 18 and up. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome, according to the HHD. Those who prefer to make an appointment can still do so on the HHD website. Registration assistance is also available by phone by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

The department’s four health centers will now offer the first dose of the Moderna on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

According to the release, the La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center will also offer vaccinations on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health centers are:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.,

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.,

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., and

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Three of the HHD’s multi-service centers will open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for first dose vaccinations.