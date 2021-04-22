Nest of rabbits found inside woman’s SUV after wild hit-and-run in The Heights

HOUSTON – A wild crash was caught on camera in a Houston heights neighborhood.

It happened on Aurora Street Sunday morning. Two cars were left with serious damage. There was also a tire that barreled through the streets that smashed into a potted plant.

“I would say she was driving at least 50 miles an hour, and we’ve got speed bumps,” said Cressandra Thibodeaux.

The story gets even stranger. There were rabbits left behind by the hit-and-run driver.

Thibodeaux said several people tried to stop the woman from leaving the scene. Her mother’s car is gone and she’s grateful no one got hurt.

“When I walked out and I saw the destruction maybe there is bad luck,” Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux just can’t catch a break. Her mother, Marylin, battled COVID-19 for three months last year and she continues to have issues with colon cancer.

“We had just come back from the emergency room the night prior to wake up to this,” she said.

Ad

Her mother’s Honda Accord was totaled.

“And I was like could I be cursed,” she said.

Video shows a black SUV slamming into Marylin’s car that was parked at her home. The impact was so strong that it turned the SUV around and hit another car across the street.

“One wheel flew off and jumped the fence,” she said.

A person driving a FIAT car witnessed the crash.

“She actually hit the fiat down the street and she left that scene,” she said.

Thibodeaux said a man ran over to help the driver. Neighbors called 911.

“The woman just jumped out of the vehicle barefoot like nothing happened and just walked away,” she said.

She said the driver of the FIAT urged the woman to stay on the scene.

Shortly after, police arrived and discovered something bizarre inside the SUV.

“There were two bunny rabbits and what was fascinating about the bunny rabbits is that the city instantly came,” she said.

Thibodeaux said there was a small dog that ran away. She believes the woman may have been living in the car with a child.

Ad

“From the rollout mattress from the luggage. There were children’s shoes and clothing. There were also children’s toys,” Thibodeaux said.

On top of that, Thibodeaux said the driver did not have insurance.

“I hope bunny lady gets her act together,” she said.

Thibodeaux said her mother hasn’t driven since early 2020 and discovered that her insurance had expired.

Thibodeaux started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new car.

If you would like to help, click here.