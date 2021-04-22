My Fit Foods is coming back to Houston with big discounts

HOUSTON – Remember My Fit Foods?

The Austin-based meal prep company closed all of its stores in 2017 with no notice. Now they’re coming back, opening one location in Houston. If you sign up for their e-mail list, you’ll have a chance to get their meals at a discounted price.

The first 500 people who sign up for their early bird waitlist will be entered to win a year-long subscription to The Fit Club, which will give you 20% off all your meals.

Nearly 30 people will be selected as winners. Exactly when “My Fit Foods” will reopen and where they’ll be located has yet to be announced.

They plan to send out an e-mail with the details.