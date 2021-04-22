Family of Vanessa Guillen marking first anniversary of her disappearance and murder at Fort Hood, holding press conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The attorney for the family of murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen will be holding a press conference with the family at 11 a.m., the same time and day that authorities believe Specialist Vanessa Guillen was murdered last year.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said the family is continuing to push for the #lamVanessaGuillen Act to pass for change in the armed forces. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a national candlelight vigil around every Vanessa Guillen mural in every major city, and the Guillen family will be hosting a vigil at 3552 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, 20010.

For more information about other vigils, visit @findvanessaguillen on all social media platforms.