Ask 2: Is it illegal to block someone’s driveway?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to block someone’s driveway?

Answer: Yes.

According to Texas Transportation Code Sec. 545.302, drivers cannot park in front of a driveway, whether public or private.

This also goes for blocking a driveway belonging to first responders such as firefighting vehicles.

Exceptions are made if you are loading or unloading passengers for a short time.

