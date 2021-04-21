Ask 2: Can incarcerated people get stimulus checks?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can incarcerated people get stimulus checks?

Answer: Yes, people in prison are eligible to receive stimulus checks.

According to NBC News, in September 2020, a federal judge ruled that prisoners are allowed to receive economic impact payments.

Furthermore, the IRS website states that the IRS cannot deny a payment to someone who is incarcerated if they met the following criteria of their annual gross income not exceeding:

$150,000 if married and filing a joint return

$112,500 if filing as head of household or

$75,000 for eligible individuals using any other filing status

